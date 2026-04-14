CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Releasing Today? Here Is How To View Your Result On DigiLocker
Students must understand the DigiLocker process in advance to avoid any difficulties on the day the results are declared.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of this year's Class 10 exam (Session 1), followed by the Class 12 exam, anytime soon.
This year, students will be able to view their results directly on DigiLocker. The board has clarified that students whose Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) is linked will receive their results directly in the 'Issued Documents' section of the DigiLocker, whereas other students will first need to create an account on DigiLocker.
Once the results are released, students will also be able to see their marks through the following facilities:
- cbse.gov.in,
- results.cbse.nic.in,
- DigiLocker
- UMANG app.
Meanwhile, it is essential for students to understand the entire process of DigiLocker in advance to avoid any difficulties on the day the results are declared.
How to Access Results via DigiLocker
Students whose APAAR ID is already linked with CBSE records do not need to do anything. Once the results are declared, they can log in to DigiLocker using their Aadhaar number and view their marksheet by navigating to the "Issued Documents" section.
Don’t wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 13, 2026
🔗https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS
📌 Note:
Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account.
Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents… pic.twitter.com/f42lxNlGVF
If You Do Not Have an APAAR ID, Follow These Steps
Students who do not possess an APAAR ID will need to create an account on DigiLocker.
The CBSE has provided a simple step-by-step procedure that students can follow to set up their account.
1. Enter the Access Code: First, students must enter the 6-digit access code provided by their school. If a student has not received an access code, he should contact his school to obtain it. If the code consists of only 5 digits, a '0' must be prefixed to it.
2. Verify Details: Next, students shall review their personal information and enter their mobile number. Verification must be completed using the OTP (One-Time Password) received on the registered mobile number.
3. Account Ready: Once all the steps are completed, the DigiLocker account will be created. After the results are released, students will be able to view their marksheets in this account.
Are Digital Marksheets Valid?
Marksheets available on DigiLocker are fully valid and recognized. They can be utilized for future admissions or various government-related procedures. Further, these documents remain securely stored online at all times, eliminating any risk of them being lost.
Why DigiLocker Is Important?
DigiLocker is a digital service provided by the Government of India, allowing you to securely store your important documents—marksheets, certificates, and other records.
On the day results are declared, millions of students often attempt to access the website simultaneously, which can cause the site to slow down or even crash. In such scenarios, DigiLocker serves as a convenient and reliable alternative, enabling students to view their results without any interruptions.
What is an APAAR ID?
An APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit identification number. It is distinct for every student and remains consistent across the entire country, thereby facilitating the easy tracking and access of all their academic records. It is linked to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). The primary objective of the APAAR ID is to digitize and enhance the transparency of the education system, ensuring that students face no difficulties in managing their documents.
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