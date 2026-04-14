ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Releasing Today? Here Is How To View Your Result On DigiLocker

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of this year's Class 10 exam (Session 1), followed by the Class 12 exam, anytime soon.

This year, students will be able to view their results directly on DigiLocker. The board has clarified that students whose Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) is linked will receive their results directly in the 'Issued Documents' section of the DigiLocker, whereas other students will first need to create an account on DigiLocker.

Once the results are released, students will also be able to see their marks through the following facilities:

cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker UMANG app.

Meanwhile, it is essential for students to understand the entire process of DigiLocker in advance to avoid any difficulties on the day the results are declared.

How to Access Results via DigiLocker

Students whose APAAR ID is already linked with CBSE records do not need to do anything. Once the results are declared, they can log in to DigiLocker using their Aadhaar number and view their marksheet by navigating to the "Issued Documents" section.

If You Do Not Have an APAAR ID, Follow These Steps

Students who do not possess an APAAR ID will need to create an account on DigiLocker.