ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced results for Class 10 board exams, officials said. "The results have been declared," a senior board official said. The CBSE started with two editions of board exams for Class 10 from this year. It was mandatory for students to appear in the first edition, the results of which have been declared.

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10 board exams with a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent. According to CBSE, 93.70 per cent of students pass Class 10 board exams, marginally up from last year. Over 2.20 lakh candidates score above 90 pc in Class 10 board exams, over 55000 score above 95 per cent.