CBSE Clarifies After QR Code On Class 12 Maths Paper 'Rickrolls' Students

New Delhi: In a major blooper, the QR code printed on the Mathematics question paper of the Class 12 exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) led students to the YouTube link to the classic English song 'Never Gonna Give You Up' thereby 'rickrolling' them.

The CBSE has taken a serious note of the episode while maintaining that the question paper was genuine.

The matter came to light after people took to social media with pictures and demonstration videos about the gaffe. In one such post, a girl student is seen scanning the QR code on the Maths paper held on Monday which dramatically leads to the 1987 Rick Astley song.

While the QR code usually confirms the genuineness of the paper, the rickrolling led to a social media outburst against the CBSE. “Getting rickrolled by CBSE was not on my 2026 bucket list,” a user wrote while reacting to the blooper. "India’s leading education board “RickRolled”. Prints QR code on class 12th Maths question paper. The QR code was supposed to carry important instructions but redirected to a YouTube video of Rick Astley," another user said.