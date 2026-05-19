ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Claims Re-Evaluation Portal Functioning Properly; Students Say 'Unable To Login'

New Delhi: Amid complaints of technical glitches by students in the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal, the board on Tuesday claimed that the system is functioning properly and only a few login-related issues were reported earlier in the day.

However, several students took to the social media platform X to report glitches, claiming that the portal had crashed and they were unable to log in or submit applications.

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said he had received "a few" phone calls in the morning from students who were unable to log in, but no complaints were reported thereafter.

"Sometimes when candidates open the same page, an earlier saved page opens again. I asked them to restart the computer. After that, no phone calls have been received by me," he said.

He also advised students facing temporary issues to try again after some time. "If sometimes they are not able to do it, it is not that they will continue to remain on the application for a longer period. They can wait and then submit again," he added.

Bhardwaj also asserted that the portal is functioning properly. "From my side, it is functioning properly. Even as a dummy candidate, I submitted an application, and it was submitted correctly," Bhardwaj said.