ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Cancels Class 12 Exams In Middle East Amid Escalating Conflict

CBSE said that all examinations of Class XII for students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled. The board also cancelled the exams that were earlier notified to be postponed.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday cancelled the Class 12 exams in the Middle East region, as the conflict continues to worsen in the region, the board said in a statement.

"Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled," the statement said. CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

The board stated that this decision was reached following a review of the prevailing circumstances and after receiving inputs from schools and concerned authorities in the affected countries. The circular also clarified that the procedure for declaring the results of Class 12 students studying in these countries will be announced separately at a later date.

In the meantime, schools and students have been advised to keep a close watch on the Board's official website and notices. A large number of Indian families reside in these Middle Eastern countries, where numerous CBSE-affiliated schools operate.

The war that began on February 28, following a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation on US targets in the region, has been escalating with no near end in sight. Normal life in several Gulf countries has been disrupted due to military activities, missile strikes, and security alerts across the region.