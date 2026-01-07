ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Exams 2026: Board Launches Free Tele-Counseling Service For Students To Deal With Exam Stress

Hyderabad: Ahead of the annual Board exams of Class 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an innovative programme aimed at the well-being of students. On Tuesday, the Board started Psycho-Social Counseling Services for students to deal with exam stress.

As per officials, the measures have been taken to address stress and emotional problems among students at this crucial time when they are preparing for the annual exams starting from February 17, 2026.

The Board said that the first phase of free counseling services started from January 6 and will continue till June 1 to increase self-confidence and balance among students and control mental anxiety during theory exams.

It has made a 24x7 toll-free IVRS (1800-11-8004) available to students. During the counseling, students will be provided continuous guidance in Hindi and English. CBSE said that it will provide practical guidance for stress-free preparation, effective use of time, stress management, answers to frequently asked questions, and useful information to students when needed.