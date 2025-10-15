CBSE’s Big Shift: Digital Certificates, Data Checks And Dual Exams
The CBSE has rolled out digital migration certificates, data verification, and optional second exams for Class 10, aiming for transparency, convenience, and student-friendly reforms.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented several measures that will change the way students take their important Class 10 and 12 board examinations. These measures include ending physical migration certificates, streamlining data verification, and a second test option for Class 10 starting in 2026, all of which align with CBSE’s ongoing emphasis on technology, transparency, and flexibility in education.
While CBSE astutely suggests these changes are intended to promote a paperless government structure, quicken administrative delays, and alleviate student stress, reaction to the changes among schools, parents, and students is mixed, but part is cautiously optimistic, while others express concern.
Digital Push: CBSE Ends Physical Migration Certificates
From the 2025 academic session onwards, CBSE will no longer provide physical migration certificates for Classes 10 and 12. Instead, students will receive their migration certificates digitally through digilocker, the Government’s safe online platform to store and share official documents.
Migration certificates provide proof of education for students transferring to another board or institution, and will automatically be uploaded to each student’s Digilocker account once the results are shared, at no cost, no application.
CBSE said the move aligns with a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive issued in January 2022 that directed universities to accept documents available on the National Academic Depository (NAD) and DigiLocker as official and valid. “This step is meant to make document access faster, more secure, and sustainable,” the board said in its circular.
“Earlier, we had to wait for weeks to get migration certificates and sometimes pay courier fees. Now everything will be digital, it’s a big relief,” said Riya Mehta, a Class 12 student from Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.
Her father, Arun Mehta, echoed, “This is a welcome move. Students applying to colleges abroad often need to upload documents online, so a digital version saves both time and effort.”
The system, CBSE said, also supports India’s broader paperless governance and sustainability goals. However, for students who still prefer physical copies, such as those applying to certain international universities, CBSE will continue to offer hard copies upon request through its Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) portal.
How to Access the Migration Certificate
- CBSE has simplified the process for students:
- Visit the DigiLocker website or use the mobile app.
- Log in with registered credentials and set a security PIN.
- Navigate to “Issued Documents.”
- Select “CBSE” and choose “Migration Certificate.”
- Download and save the file.
Schools have been instructed to distribute six-digit activation codes to students for setting up their DigiLocker accounts. “This is the kind of reform that blends convenience with accountability,” said Neha Anand, principal of Amity International School, Noida. “Digital migration certificates are tamper-proof and instantly verifiable, a win for both students and institutions.”
Parents Welcome Move, But Seek Digital Awareness
While many parents appreciate the move toward digital governance, some express concerns about accessibility and awareness. “Not every student, especially in rural areas, has seamless access to the internet or is familiar with DigiLocker,” said Pramod Tiwari, a parent from Kanpur. “The board should also ensure digital literacy and proper awareness campaigns.”
Students from Tier-II cities agree. “In smaller towns, many don’t even know what DigiLocker is,” said Ananya Singh, a Class 10 student from Noida. “The system is great, but schools should help us activate and use it properly.”
Data Accuracy Drive: CBSE Opens Correction Window
Alongside the digital shift, CBSE has issued a fresh advisory to all affiliated schools, urging them to verify and correct student details under the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12. The correction window, open from October 13 to October 27, 2025, allows schools, parents, and students to fix errors related to names, parents’ details, dates of birth, or subject combinations.
This step comes after recurring issues of students discovering spelling errors or incorrect entries in their records, often causing last-minute panic before examinations or college admissions. “These small mistakes can become big problems during admissions,” said Sunita Rao, mother of a Class 12 student. “It’s good that CBSE is giving a final correction window and holding schools accountable.”
CBSE has advised parents to:
- Ensure full names are entered (not initials).
- Verify that the surname is included, especially for students aiming to study abroad.
- Match the date of birth with passport or official documents.
- Check that subject combinations are correctly entered, as no corrections will be allowed after October 27.
“This level of vigilance ensures transparency,” said R. K. Sharma, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Rohini. “Earlier, many students discovered errors too late, and corrections involved lengthy bureaucratic processes.”
Students Feel the Pressure of Precision
For many students, the new verification drive has added a layer of stress, but also relief that errors can be fixed early. “Our teachers told us to double-check everything, name spelling, date of birth, even small things like subject codes,” said Ishita Shukla, a Class 10 student from Delhi. “It’s a bit stressful, but at least now we won’t face surprises before exams.”
Parents, however, have praised the initiative for preventing future headaches.
“These changes might seem minor, but they ensure that when our children apply for passports or universities, the details match perfectly,” said Rajeev Bansal, parent of a Class 12 student from Gurugram.
Focus on First Attempt: CBSE Schools Advise Students
In another major reform, CBSE announced that from 2026, Class 10 students will be allowed to take two board exams in the same academic year, giving them a chance to improve their scores.
While the move is seen as progressive and student-friendly, several schools are urging students to treat the first exam, scheduled for mid-February, as the main attempt, and not to rely on the second exam in May.
“Students should take the first exam seriously,” said Loveleen Saigal, principal, Birla High School. “If they prepare well the first time, they won’t need a second attempt.”
Mixed Reactions from Students and Parents
Students are divided over the new “two-exam” policy. “It’s a good idea. Sometimes nerves or illness can affect performance, the second exam gives us another chance,” said Rudra Chatterjee, a Class 10 student from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park.
However, Tanisha Gupta, another student, disagreed, “It adds pressure. We’ll feel like we must prepare twice for the same syllabus.”
“The second exam sounds like a safety net, but it might make students complacent about the first attempt,” said Ritu Malhotra, parent of a Class 10 student in Gurgaon. “They need to understand it’s not a backup plan but a last resort.”
Teachers Caution Against ‘Exam Fatigue’
Teachers say the dual-exam format could lead to longer preparation cycles and delay students’ transition to higher classes. “By May, students should ideally be preparing for Class XI,” said a teacher from a Delhi-based school. “Those opting for the second exam will still be stuck revising Class X syllabus, that’s a recipe for burnout.”
Joyoti Chaudhuri, principal of DPS Ruby Park, said few students had earlier opted for improvement exams. “In 2025, no Class 10 student here took the improvement test, while only 40 out of 900 in Class 12 did,” she said. “That tells you most students prefer to move on once results are declared.”
“Having a second exam option is good for those who might fall sick or face anxiety in the first round,” said Vikram Singh, Class 10, Gurugram. “But personally, I’ll try to give my best in the first attempt.”
“I think it helps reduce pressure. Knowing there’s a second chance makes me less nervous,” said Aditi Sharma, Class 10, Delhi.
However, Karan Mehra, from Gurgram, disagreed, “It just means we’ll be studying the same thing twice. That’s exhausting.”
Parents echoed similar sentiments. “It’s good for fairness, but not for peace of mind,” said Manju Garg, mother of a Class 10 student. “The focus should be on consistent effort, not multiple exams.”
The Larger Picture: Modernising CBSE for a Digital Future
Education experts say CBSE’s recent reforms, from digital documentation to exam flexibility, mark a major leap in modernising India’s school education system. “These are transformative steps,” said education policy analyst Dr. Vandana Arora. “Digitisation ensures transparency, while flexible exams reflect a more humane, adaptable education policy.”
“But reform must be accompanied by robust infrastructure and awareness,” she added. “Digital literacy, teacher training, and data security must be prioritised.”
Read More: