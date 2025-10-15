ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE’s Big Shift: Digital Certificates, Data Checks And Dual Exams

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented several measures that will change the way students take their important Class 10 and 12 board examinations. These measures include ending physical migration certificates, streamlining data verification, and a second test option for Class 10 starting in 2026, all of which align with CBSE’s ongoing emphasis on technology, transparency, and flexibility in education.

While CBSE astutely suggests these changes are intended to promote a paperless government structure, quicken administrative delays, and alleviate student stress, reaction to the changes among schools, parents, and students is mixed, but part is cautiously optimistic, while others express concern.

Digital Push: CBSE Ends Physical Migration Certificates

From the 2025 academic session onwards, CBSE will no longer provide physical migration certificates for Classes 10 and 12. Instead, students will receive their migration certificates digitally through digilocker, the Government’s safe online platform to store and share official documents.

A view of CBSE headquarters (File)

Migration certificates provide proof of education for students transferring to another board or institution, and will automatically be uploaded to each student’s Digilocker account once the results are shared, at no cost, no application.

CBSE said the move aligns with a University Grants Commission (UGC) directive issued in January 2022 that directed universities to accept documents available on the National Academic Depository (NAD) and DigiLocker as official and valid. “This step is meant to make document access faster, more secure, and sustainable,” the board said in its circular.

“Earlier, we had to wait for weeks to get migration certificates and sometimes pay courier fees. Now everything will be digital, it’s a big relief,” said Riya Mehta, a Class 12 student from Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

Her father, Arun Mehta, echoed, “This is a welcome move. Students applying to colleges abroad often need to upload documents online, so a digital version saves both time and effort.”

The system, CBSE said, also supports India’s broader paperless governance and sustainability goals. However, for students who still prefer physical copies, such as those applying to certain international universities, CBSE will continue to offer hard copies upon request through its Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) portal.

How to Access the Migration Certificate

CBSE has simplified the process for students:

Visit the DigiLocker website or use the mobile app.

Log in with registered credentials and set a security PIN.

Navigate to “Issued Documents.”

Select “CBSE” and choose “Migration Certificate.”

Download and save the file.

Schools have been instructed to distribute six-digit activation codes to students for setting up their DigiLocker accounts. “This is the kind of reform that blends convenience with accountability,” said Neha Anand, principal of Amity International School, Noida. “Digital migration certificates are tamper-proof and instantly verifiable, a win for both students and institutions.”

Parents Welcome Move, But Seek Digital Awareness

While many parents appreciate the move toward digital governance, some express concerns about accessibility and awareness. “Not every student, especially in rural areas, has seamless access to the internet or is familiar with DigiLocker,” said Pramod Tiwari, a parent from Kanpur. “The board should also ensure digital literacy and proper awareness campaigns.”

Students from Tier-II cities agree. “In smaller towns, many don’t even know what DigiLocker is,” said Ananya Singh, a Class 10 student from Noida. “The system is great, but schools should help us activate and use it properly.”

Data Accuracy Drive: CBSE Opens Correction Window

Alongside the digital shift, CBSE has issued a fresh advisory to all affiliated schools, urging them to verify and correct student details under the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12. The correction window, open from October 13 to October 27, 2025, allows schools, parents, and students to fix errors related to names, parents’ details, dates of birth, or subject combinations.

This step comes after recurring issues of students discovering spelling errors or incorrect entries in their records, often causing last-minute panic before examinations or college admissions. “These small mistakes can become big problems during admissions,” said Sunita Rao, mother of a Class 12 student. “It’s good that CBSE is giving a final correction window and holding schools accountable.”

CBSE has advised parents to: