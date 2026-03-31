CBSE Bans Extra Fees For Class X Second Board Exam, Warns Of Strict Action On Violations
CBSE directs schools not to charge any extra fees during submission of list of candidates for Class X, allowing only the prescribed exam fee.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the increasing financial burden on students and parents, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a significant step. The board has directed all affiliated schools not to charge any additional or unauthorised fees while submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the second board examination for Class X.
The board had received reports that some schools were collecting up to three months’ tuition fees during the LOC process. Calling this a violation of rules, CBSE has ordered an immediate halt to such practices. It has been clarified that only the prescribed examination fee will be valid, and strict action will be taken against any irregularities.
LOC Process Divided Into Three Phases
CBSE has divided the LOC submission process for the Class X second board exam into three phases. In Phase I, only the LOC will be filled, and no fee will be charged. The aim is to estimate the number of students who will appear for the examination.
In Phases II and III, students will be allowed to make changes to their subjects, including additions or deletions, and to pay the prescribed examination fee. The entire process will be carried out through schools.
What Are The Board’s Instructions
CBSE has instructed all affiliated schools that:
- No additional or unauthorised fees should be charged during the LOC submission process.
- Only the examination fee mentioned in the LOC circular should be collected.
- All schools must strictly follow CBSE guidelines.
Strict Action For Violations
The board has warned that any violation of these instructions will be taken seriously and that strict action may be taken against the concerned schools. This decision comes as a relief for students and parents, as complaints about unnecessary financial burden during the LOC process had been consistently reported. Now, only the prescribed examination fee must be paid.
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