ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Bans Extra Fees For Class X Second Board Exam, Warns Of Strict Action On Violations

New Delhi: In view of the increasing financial burden on students and parents, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a significant step. The board has directed all affiliated schools not to charge any additional or unauthorised fees while submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the second board examination for Class X.

The board had received reports that some schools were collecting up to three months’ tuition fees during the LOC process. Calling this a violation of rules, CBSE has ordered an immediate halt to such practices. It has been clarified that only the prescribed examination fee will be valid, and strict action will be taken against any irregularities.

LOC Process Divided Into Three Phases

CBSE has divided the LOC submission process for the Class X second board exam into three phases. In Phase I, only the LOC will be filled, and no fee will be charged. The aim is to estimate the number of students who will appear for the examination.

In Phases II and III, students will be allowed to make changes to their subjects, including additions or deletions, and to pay the prescribed examination fee. The entire process will be carried out through schools.