CBSE Asks Affiliated Schools To 'Immediately' Start Teaching Third Languages From Class VI
The Board told the schools that textbooks for R3 in the languages enumerated in the Constitution of India will be made available shortly.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all schools affiliated to it to start teaching third languages (R3) from Class VI immediately using locally available books and materials in line with its latest scheme of studies.
In a circular issued to heads of CBSE affiliated schools, the Board said, "The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE-2023) emphasizes the importance of multilingualism and recommends the teaching of two native Indian languages under the R1, R2, R3 model, aimed at promoting linguistic proficiency, cultural understanding, and national integration among learners".
It said the Scheme of Studies 2026–27 has been released by CBSE and R3 is being implemented from class VI 2026-27. "It has been learnt that many schools have already initiated the implementation of R3 as per the Scheme of Studies. All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within seven days from the date of issuance of this circular. The textbooks for R3 in the languages enumerated in the Constitution of India will be made available shortly," the circular said.
The Board directed the schools to start teaching R3 from Class VI immediately, using locally available books/materials, strictly in accordance with the competencies prescribed in NCFSE-2023. "Schools are required to finalise and notify their respective Regional Offices of their chosen R3 language(s), and also update the same in the OASIS".
The circular said, only those R3 languages which are introduced in Class VI by a school will be available as options in Classes IX and X for that school. "The respective Regional Officers will maintain a record of the implementation of R3 in schools under their jurisdiction and will be approaching schools shortly to collect the details of R3 options being offered in class VI. All schools are advised to introduce R3 earnestly and without any further delay. Schools must take all necessary measures to ensure immediate and effective implementation," it added.
A few schools in the national capital have already informed parents of students that foreign languages taught to students will now be replaced with Indian natives ones as has been mandated by the CBSE.
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