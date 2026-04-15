ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Asks Affiliated Schools To 'Immediately' Start Teaching Third Languages From Class VI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all schools affiliated to it to start teaching third languages (R3) from Class VI immediately using locally available books and materials in line with its latest scheme of studies.

In a circular issued to heads of CBSE affiliated schools, the Board said, "The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE-2023) emphasizes the importance of multilingualism and recommends the teaching of two native Indian languages under the R1, R2, R3 model, aimed at promoting linguistic proficiency, cultural understanding, and national integration among learners".

It said the Scheme of Studies 2026–27 has been released by CBSE and R3 is being implemented from class VI 2026-27. "It has been learnt that many schools have already initiated the implementation of R3 as per the Scheme of Studies. All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within seven days from the date of issuance of this circular. The textbooks for R3 in the languages enumerated in the Constitution of India will be made available shortly," the circular said.