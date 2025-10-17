ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Announces Practical Exam Schedule for Winter-Bound Schools, To Start From November 6

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for Class 10 and 12 practical, project, and internal assessment exams. For regions where schools close during winter, these exams will be held from November 6, 2025, to December 6, 2025.

The CBSE notice states that practical and internal assessment exams are usually held from January 1 in all schools. However, since schools in cold regions are closed in January, exams in those areas will be held earlier.

The board has instructed schools to finish all exams within this period. Schools must send evaluated practical answer books to their regional offices on time.

Essential guidelines issued for schools: