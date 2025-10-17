CBSE Announces Practical Exam Schedule for Winter-Bound Schools, To Start From November 6
The CBSE directed schools to complete exams within the given period and submit evaluated practical answer books to regional offices promptly.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for Class 10 and 12 practical, project, and internal assessment exams. For regions where schools close during winter, these exams will be held from November 6, 2025, to December 6, 2025.
The CBSE notice states that practical and internal assessment exams are usually held from January 1 in all schools. However, since schools in cold regions are closed in January, exams in those areas will be held earlier.
The board has instructed schools to finish all exams within this period. Schools must send evaluated practical answer books to their regional offices on time.
Essential guidelines issued for schools:
Schools must ensure that only students listed in the online List of Candidates are allowed to take the practical or project exams. The internal assessment for Class 10 will be held only once. Schools must upload the assessment marks of all students within the specified time.
Schools must coordinate with regional offices to appoint external examiners and observers. All exam work must be finished on time. Answer sheets must be sent to regional offices without delay.
In its circular, CBSE emphasised that these guidelines are mandatory to avoid delay or discrepancy in assessments. The board said it has sent a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and instructions to schools. CBSE advised all winter-bound schools to finish preparations as scheduled. This will ensure students do not face inconvenience and that exams run smoothly.
