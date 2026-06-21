ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Announces Class 12 Re-Valuation Results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets. "CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes," CBSE said in a post on X.