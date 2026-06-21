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CBSE Announces Class 12 Re-Valuation Results

CBSE said that the outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon.

CBSE Announces Class 12 Re-Valuation Results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office, Shiksha Sadan, in New Delhi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST

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Updated : June 21, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets. "CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes," CBSE said in a post on X.

"The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," it said. Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website using their login credentials.

The declaration of revaluation results comes amid an anxious wait from students seeking revised scores for admission and other academic purposes. CBSE had earlier opened the window for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation after announcing the board results.

The board was recently embroiled in controversy after some Class 12 students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible mismatches in the OSM system.

Last week, CBSE stated that through its post-result services portal, more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted requests for over 3.8 lakh answer books.

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Last Updated : June 21, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST

TAGGED:

CBSE
CLASS 12 BOARD EXAM
ANSWER SHEET VERIFICATION
RE EVALUATION ANSWER SHEETS
CLASS 12 RE VALUATION RESULTS

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