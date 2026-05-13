ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE 12th Results Declared, 85.20% Students Pass: Here Is How You Can Check Your Result

The much-awaited CBSE Class XII results have been declared. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class XII board examination results for the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The result marks a decline of 3.19 percentage points from last year's 88.39 per cent. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites: results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through DigiLocker using their roll number, school number and admit card details. This year, 18,57,517 students registered for the examination, 17,68,968 appeared, and 15,07,109 cleared the exams. CBSE conducted the Class XII board examinations between February 17 and April 10 across 7,573 centres in 120 subjects. Girls Outperform Boys