CBSE 12th Results Declared, 85.20% Students Pass: Here Is How You Can Check Your Result
CBSE declared Class XII results with a pass percentage of 85.20%, while girls outperformed boys, and over 94,000 students scored above 90%.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class XII board examination results for the 2025-26 academic session, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The result marks a decline of 3.19 percentage points from last year's 88.39 per cent.
Students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites: results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through DigiLocker using their roll number, school number and admit card details.
The Central Board of Secondary Education declares 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 XII 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 13, 2026
The students can check results on official CBSE portals.
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dgyeo1DAdJ
This year, 18,57,517 students registered for the examination, 17,68,968 appeared, and 15,07,109 cleared the exams. CBSE conducted the Class XII board examinations between February 17 and April 10 across 7,573 centres in 120 subjects.
Girls Outperform Boys
Girls continued to outperform boys in the Class XII results this year. The pass percentage among girls stood at 88.86 per cent, compared to 82.13 per cent for boys: a difference of 6.73 percentage points. The result of transgender candidates was recorded at 100 per cent.
More than 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks, while over 17,000 candidates secured above 95 per cent. At the same time, over 1.63 lakh students were placed in the compartment category.
Among regions, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 per cent, followed by Chennai at 93.84 per cent and Bengaluru at 93.19 per cent. Delhi West and Delhi East regions also performed strongly with pass percentages of 92.34 per cent and 91.73 per cent, respectively, while Prayagraj recorded the lowest result at 72.43 per cent.
CBSE has not released any merit list this year either, maintaining its policy of avoiding unhealthy competition among students.
How To Check CBSE Class XII Results
- Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the "Class XII Result 2026" link on the homepage
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth
- Fill in the security pin/captcha code
- Click on "Submit"
- Your result and marksheet will appear on the screen
- Download and save the scorecard for future use
Students have been advised to keep copies of their marksheets and related documents for admission and future academic purposes.