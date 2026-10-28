ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Withdraws Pleas In SC Seeking Transfer Of Post-poll Violence Cases Outside WB Due To 'Changed Circumstances'

The Supreme Court allowed the CBI to withdraw the petitions ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday withdrew nearly 20 petitions from the Supreme Court seeking transfer of cases related to the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal outside the state, citing "changed circumstances".

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government was ousted from power by the BJP in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench allowed the CBI’s request to withdraw.

"We are seeking to withdraw owing to changed circumstances," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the bench.

The CBI had filed the petitions in 2023, seeking transfer of the trials due to alleged concerns about witness intimidation and threats to prosecution lawyers. The central agency claimed that the atmosphere in the state was not conducive to fair trials.