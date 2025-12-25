ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI To Move SC Challenging Suspension Of Kuldeep Sengar's Life Sentence In Unnao Rape Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation will move the Supreme Court challenging the bail and suspension of life sentence to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, officials said on Wednesday.

After studying the orders of a division bench of the Delhi High Court in the Unnao rape case of 2017, the probe agency decided to file an SLP before the Supreme Court at the earliest, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The High Court had granted bail to Sengar after suspending his life sentence.

Sengar, however, will remain in jail as he is also serving a 10-year term for the custodial death of the rape survivor's father. Sengar had filed an appeal against his life sentence, which was vehemently opposed by the CBI and the family of the victim before the high court.

"The CBI filed timely replies and written arguments in this matter. The family of the victim has also opposed the petition, citing safety and threats. The CBI will immediately challenge this order," the statement said.