CBI Summons TVK President Vijay In Karur Stampede Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday has issued a notice to TVK president Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in connection with the Karur stampede case. The CBI has earlier questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case, officials said.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the TVK for an independent probe. In October, the apex court ordered the director of CBI to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation. The court also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation.

A bench, comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria, said the September 27 stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the life of the citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kith and kin is of utmost importance, the court had said.