ETV Bharat / bharat

​CBI Summons Punjab CM’s OSD Day After Raids At His Residence In Corruption Case

Chandigarh: The CBI has summoned Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to its office at Sector 30 in Chandigarh, on Wednesday afternoon in connection with a case involving allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

Ghuman has been summoned for questioning a day after the CBI registered an FIR against him and five others, and conducted search and seizure operations at the Punjab CM's camp office and seven other locations.

Others named in the FIR include Nitin Gohal, Jatin Gohal (alias Raja), Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Davinder, and RS Nagra. Searches were conducted at the residences of all six individuals named in the FIR as well as those of Ghumman's relatives.

On Tuesday, CBI stated that it had registered an FIR against six individuals, including two government employees, middlemen, and associates in the corruption case.

The FIR was filed after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Advocate Nikhil Saraf before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging abuse of power by close associates of CM Mann.

The petitioner alleged that there were instances of accepting hefty sums for the transfer of government officials and engaging "in cash transactions to secure the implementation of policies favorable to private parties.”

However, after the raids, CM Mann lashed out at the BJP government and stated that they would not be cowed down.

"We are made of different stuff; we do not fear the ED or the CBI. The CBI will issue a clean chit after the recent raids as well! They found nothing amiss during the raid, which lasted 7-8 hours. The BJP is employing the same tactics in Punjab that it used in Chhattisgarh and Bengal. The CBI must have surely told Modi that nothing would be found here. While we spend our days and nights thinking about enhancing public amenities, the opposition focuses on planning raids against us. The BJP does this in every state before elections, but for us, politics is a passion, not a profession," said Mann.

"Rattled by the love we receive from the people, the BJP is trying to defame us through CBI raids. Their arm-twisting tactics will not work in Punjab, because Punjabis never tolerate coercion," he added.

On Tuesday, the CBI conducted searches at the Chandigarh-based camp office of Punjab CM Mann and the residence of his OSD.

The investigative agency stated that it searched eight locations linked to the accused, including in Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jalandhar.

The raid at Ghumman's residence began around 6:15 pm, and the action followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to the agency to investigate corruption allegations involving the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Punjab government's petition challenging the High Court's order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohanan stated that it would hear the matter on Wednesday or Thursday.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, had sought an urgent listing of the case and questioned the political timing of the raids.

Arguing before the court, he said, "Such issues are being raised during the election period. This is clearly a case of violating the country's federal structure."

Failure To Act On ED's Letters