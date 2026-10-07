CBI Summons Punjab CM’s OSD Day After Raids At His Residence In Corruption Case
The summons were issued a day after an FIR against Ghumman and five others and raids at the Punjab CM's camp office.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: The CBI has summoned Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to its office at Sector 30 in Chandigarh, on Wednesday afternoon in connection with a case involving allegations of corruption and abuse of power.
Ghuman has been summoned for questioning a day after the CBI registered an FIR against him and five others, and conducted search and seizure operations at the Punjab CM's camp office and seven other locations.
Others named in the FIR include Nitin Gohal, Jatin Gohal (alias Raja), Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Davinder, and RS Nagra. Searches were conducted at the residences of all six individuals named in the FIR as well as those of Ghumman's relatives.
On Tuesday, CBI stated that it had registered an FIR against six individuals, including two government employees, middlemen, and associates in the corruption case.
The FIR was filed after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Advocate Nikhil Saraf before the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging abuse of power by close associates of CM Mann.
The petitioner alleged that there were instances of accepting hefty sums for the transfer of government officials and engaging "in cash transactions to secure the implementation of policies favorable to private parties.”
However, after the raids, CM Mann lashed out at the BJP government and stated that they would not be cowed down.
"We are made of different stuff; we do not fear the ED or the CBI. The CBI will issue a clean chit after the recent raids as well! They found nothing amiss during the raid, which lasted 7-8 hours. The BJP is employing the same tactics in Punjab that it used in Chhattisgarh and Bengal. The CBI must have surely told Modi that nothing would be found here. While we spend our days and nights thinking about enhancing public amenities, the opposition focuses on planning raids against us. The BJP does this in every state before elections, but for us, politics is a passion, not a profession," said Mann.
"Rattled by the love we receive from the people, the BJP is trying to defame us through CBI raids. Their arm-twisting tactics will not work in Punjab, because Punjabis never tolerate coercion," he added.
On Tuesday, the CBI conducted searches at the Chandigarh-based camp office of Punjab CM Mann and the residence of his OSD.
The investigative agency stated that it searched eight locations linked to the accused, including in Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jalandhar.
The raid at Ghumman's residence began around 6:15 pm, and the action followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to the agency to investigate corruption allegations involving the Chief Minister's Office.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Punjab government's petition challenging the High Court's order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations.
A three-judge bench comprising Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohanan stated that it would hear the matter on Wednesday or Thursday.
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the Punjab government, had sought an urgent listing of the case and questioned the political timing of the raids.
Arguing before the court, he said, "Such issues are being raised during the election period. This is clearly a case of violating the country's federal structure."
Failure To Act On ED's Letters
Petitioner Advocate Saraf claimed in court that central agencies already possessed information regarding the corruption case. The petition stated that "despite the ED sending several letters to the Aam Aadmi Party government, the state government has not taken any concrete action so far."
The petitioner had submitted that the matter warrants an investigation by an independent and impartial central agency, as it raises serious questions about the functioning of the state government.
High Court Dismissed Punjab Govt Objections
The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed objections raised by the Punjab government. The state government had sought a three-week extension to complete the preliminary inquiry into the matter, a request the court rejected.
While handing over the case to the CBI, the High Court sought immediate registration of an FIR in the matter and “commencing the investigation without delay."
Additionally, the Punjab Police and the Punjab government were ordered to immediately hand over all case-related documents to the CBI.
Punjab Govt's Arguments Before Supreme Court
In its petition before the Supreme Court, the Punjab government has expressed serious concerns and has urged the apex court to intervene in the matter, warning that an administrative crisis could arise in the state if the High Court's decision is not immediately stayed.
The petition stated that "if this controversial decision is not stayed, the CBI, disregarding Sections 17-A and 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, will register FIRs against senior state government officials without any concrete evidence, creating a situation that cannot be reversed later."
Celebrations Over Raids By Opposition Parties
The CBI team that carried out searches at Gharachon village in Sangrur after registration of a case against Ghuman and his associates was greeted with showering of petals and beating of drums by the workers of opposition parties.
Those who resorted to celebrations included workers of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) outfit. A leader from the outfit said, “We have all arrived here in our personal capacities. They have looted Punjab. We demand a thorough investigation by the CBI. Chief Minister Mann is not honest. He has plundered Punjab. The people of our village are well aware of the chain of corruption extending from the grassroots level up to the OSD and beyond.”
He further stated that the “corrupt officials planned to flee abroad,” but the CBI carried out a raid before that could happen.
According to him, Ghuman and Sukhbir Sukhi also created a mess by forcibly installing a Sarpanch in Gharachon village. A leader from Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) remarked, "The entire village is delighted that the CBI is conducting an investigation into the matter. We stand united across party lines.”
Meanwhile, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also targeted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and said, “This is happening for the first time in history. Today, all of Punjab is witnessing the CBI raids! Look at how desperately Bhagwant Mann is scrambling to shield the corrupt! Yet, the people of Gharachon (Sangrur)—the very village of the man he is so frantic to save—are rejoicing! Villagers are playing dhols (drums), showering flowers and welcoming the CBI with open arms. Think about it, Punjabis! From this alone, you can gauge the extent to which they have looted and plundered Punjab!"
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