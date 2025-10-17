ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Seeks Remand Of DIG Bhullar In Bribery Case

Chandigarh: Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, arrested by the CBI in a bribery case on Thursday afternoon, was produced in a CBI court in Chandigarh today along with his intermediaries. The CBI is seeking remand for the accused. Before being brought to court, the accused were taken for a medical examination at Chandigarh’s Sector-16 Hospital, arriving with their faces concealed by handkerchiefs to avoid media attention.

According to sources, DIG Bhullar was apprehended red-handed by a CBI team comprising around 52 officers from Delhi and Chandigarh. Following the CBI trap, searches were conducted at his Mohali office and his bungalow in Sector 40, Chandigarh. Investigators reportedly seized about Rs 7 crore in cash, stored in three bags and two briefcases. Three note counting machines were brought in to tally the large sum.

Harcharan Singh Bhullar, an IPS officer from the 2007 batch and originally from Patiala, is the DIG of Punjab Police’s Ropar Range. He is the son of Major Mehal Singh Bhullar, who served as DGP of Punjab Police from 2002-2003 after a decorated Army career, including participation in the 1965 war and Mizoram operations. Bhullar’s brother, Kuldeep Singh Bhullar, is a former Congress MLA.