ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Secures Return Of Long-Absconding Accused Harnek Singh Wanted In Singapore Scam Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully secured the return to India of long-absconding accused, who had been evading investigation and trial since 2013, an official statement said on Thursday.

The accused Harnek Singh, against whom an Interpol Red Notice and a Look-Out Circular (LOC) were in force, was deported from the USA and apprehended by CBI officials on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on Wednesday. He would be produced before the Court of the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula, Haryana, at the earliest, the statement said.

A case was registered by CBI, Delhi in 2016 for offences of conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Indian Penal Code and for offences under the Information Technology Act. Investigation revealed that during 2013, Indian nationals residing or working in Singapore were contacted through spoofed calls by fraudsters operating from India, who impersonated officials of Singapore Immigration authorities.

According to the statement, the victims were falsely informed that they had furnished incorrect information in their disembarkation forms at the airport and were liable to criminal prosecution and deportation. They were thereafter induced to pay purported settlement fees/fines through Western Union Money Transfer to designated receivers in India.