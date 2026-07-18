ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Searches 15 Locations In Cases Against Reliance ADA Group Firms

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 15 premises in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with cases registered against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL), officials said.

The searches covered 23 interlinked entities associated with the Reliance ADA Group, led by Anil Ambani, the agency spokesperson said in a statement. These premises are located in two cities — Mumbai and Delhi.

"The interlinked entities associated with the... group were allegedly used as conduit for the diversion of bank funds borrowed by RCFL and RHFL to other Reliance ADA Group companies, thereby causing wrongful loss to the lending banks," the spokesperson said.