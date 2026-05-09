ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Searches 17 Premises In Mumbai In Connection With 3 Cases Against Reliance ADA Group Companies

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 17 premises in Mumbai in connection with three cases registered against Reliance ADA Group companies Reliance Telecom Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited and Reliance Home Finance Limited and their directors, officials said.

"These searches are being conducted at the residential premises of directors of the above-mentioned companies as well as at the office premises of intermediary companies whose accounts were used for diversion of bank funds," a spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

No immediate reaction was available from the companies.

The CBI got a search warrant issued from a special court in Mumbai on Friday.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents, the officials said.

The total quantum of the alleged loss suffered by banks and the Life Insurance Company (LIC) of India in these cases is Rs 27,337 crore, they added.