CBI Registers FIR In Former Celebrity Manager Death Case
The FIR has been registered on the complaint by the former celebrity manager's father following directions by the Bombay High Court.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in the death of a famous former manager of a popular Bollywood actor in 2020.
The FIR, registered on the complaint by the victim's father, comes on the directions of Bombay High Court on September 2. The manager died after falling from a high-rise in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020.
“...The public servants concerned and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, fabrication of official records, and misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders,” the CBI stated in the FIR.
It said that the accused would be investigated for the commission of the alleged principal offences, the criminal conspiracy and the “subsequent creation and propagation of the false suicide story” as well as the “suppression and destruction of evidence and the creation of false evidence”.
The Bombay High Court on September 2 ordered a CBI probe into the death after her father raised suspicion about the circumstances in which she passed away in 2020.
A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, however, said the CBI shall register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, but no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe. The court also ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forthwith.
In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and the subsequent attempt to cover up the case.
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