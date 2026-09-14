ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Registers FIR In Former Celebrity Manager Death Case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR in the death of a famous former manager of a popular Bollywood actor in 2020.

The FIR, registered on the complaint by the victim's father, comes on the directions of Bombay High Court on September 2. The manager died after falling from a high-rise in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020.

“...The public servants concerned and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, fabrication of official records, and misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders,” the CBI stated in the FIR.

It said that the accused would be investigated for the commission of the alleged principal offences, the criminal conspiracy and the “subsequent creation and propagation of the false suicide story” as well as the “suppression and destruction of evidence and the creation of false evidence”.