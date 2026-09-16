ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Registers Case Against US-Based Christian Missionary Outfit For Violation Of FCRA

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against US-based Christian missionary organization The Timothy Initiative (TTI) and six individuals linked to it for allegedly using “foreign funds to the tune of Rs 92.55 crore between November 2025 to April 2026 for missionary activities” in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The case was registered on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, which was based on a separate inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to the FIR, the organization allegedly spent Rs 92.55 crore in foreign funds on missionary activities between November 2025 and April 2026 without the required FCRA clearances.

The CBI also alleged that Rs 44 crore was withdrawn between January 2024 and March 2026 using foreign debit cards issued by US lender Truist Bank in Karnataka, Assam and Chandigarh. The FIR names Jonathan S Rajan, head of the organization's India operations, finance head Ajit Verghese Mathai, Micah Mark, and field staff Varghese Chacko, Supreme Joy and Bablu Kurmi.