CBI Registers Bank Fraud Case Against Mumbai-Based Company
CBI registered a case on the complaint of Punjab National Bank, SAM Branch, Mumbai, against M/s. Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd for cheating
Published : October 3, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a bank fraud case of Rs 93.44 Crore and conducted searches on October 2, 2026, at multiple premises linked to the Directors of M/s. Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd., in Mumbai.
The CBI registered the instant case on September 30, 2026, on the complaint of Punjab National Bank, SAM Branch, Mumbai, against M/s. Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd., its Directors & Guarantors, unknown public servants and unknown private persons, for offences of criminal conspiracy for cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulting in alleged wrongful loss of approximately Rs 93.44 Crore to the complainant bank.
It was alleged that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy, obtained a term loan of Rs 135 crore on the invoices of its related party and diverted/siphoned off the funds for other purposes for which it was not sanctioned, causing loss to the bank.
During the searches, incriminating bank documents / property documents relevant to the investigation were recovered and seized. The investigation is continuing to ascertain the full extent of the conspiracy, identify the role of all involved persons, including public servants and private individuals, and trace the end-use of the loan funds.
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