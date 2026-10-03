ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Registers Bank Fraud Case Against Mumbai-Based Company

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a bank fraud case of Rs 93.44 Crore and conducted searches on October 2, 2026, at multiple premises linked to the Directors of M/s. Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd., in Mumbai.

The CBI registered the instant case on September 30, 2026, on the complaint of Punjab National Bank, SAM Branch, Mumbai, against M/s. Hanjer Biotech Energies Pvt. Ltd., its Directors & Guarantors, unknown public servants and unknown private persons, for offences of criminal conspiracy for cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, resulting in alleged wrongful loss of approximately Rs 93.44 Crore to the complainant bank.

It was alleged that the accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy, obtained a term loan of Rs 135 crore on the invoices of its related party and diverted/siphoned off the funds for other purposes for which it was not sanctioned, causing loss to the bank.