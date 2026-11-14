ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Raids 33 Locations Across 6 States In Mahadev Betting App Case

Representational image ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at 33 locations across six states in connection with the illegal online betting platform Mahadev Online Book App, targeting premises linked to its panel operators, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The searches were conducted over the past few days following disclosures made by Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the key accused and principal promoters of the platform, after his extradition from the Sultanate of Oman, it said

"During these searches, live betting and gambling panels were found running and were dismantled. Digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents showing the use of mule accounts and a hawala network have been recovered and seized," the CBI said. Chandrakar was extradited from Oman and arrested by the CBI on November 1. The Special Judge (CBI Cases) in Raipur subsequently granted the agency eight days of police custody for his interrogation. According to officials, questioning of Chandrakar brought to light details about the functioning of the illegal betting platform and its extensive network of panel operators across India. Investigators also confronted him with documentary records and digital evidence collected during the course of the investigation.