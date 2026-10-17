ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Truth Will Be Revealed’: CBI Questions Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Haridwar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned former BJP lawmaker Suresh Rathore for nearly three hours in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, officials said.

This comes days after Ankita's parents held a protest at India Gate in New Delhi and were detained by Police late night. They were also joined by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

A team of the central agency today brought Rathore to the Shivalik Guest House for the interrogation. But the CBI has not yet released any official statement regarding the details of the questioning.

Following the interrogation, Rathore told the media that he denied any wrongdoing and responded to all questions by the CBI accurately. “I have no objection to answering the investigative agency's questions. I am confident that the truth will be revealed,” he said.

Rathore also denied any relationship with actress Urmila Sanawar, whom some reports identify as his alleged wife. “I have no idea who she was,” he said.

The CBI’s interrogation marks a significant turn in the high-profile murder probe as Rathore’s name was linked to the Bhandari case after an audio recording allegedly featuring a conversation between him and Sanawar circulated online.

The viral audio clip prompted multiple actions by the police and CBI. In December 2025, police registered four separate criminal cases against Rathore at police stations across the Dehradun and Haridwar districts, including Nehru Colony, Bahadarabad, Jhabrera and Dalanwala.