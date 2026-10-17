‘Truth Will Be Revealed’: CBI Questions Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
CBI questioned former BJP lawmaker Suresh Rathore over the Ankita Bhandari murder probe following a viral audio leak and recent Delhi protests, reports Sachin Kumar
Published : October 17, 2026 at 9:17 PM IST
Haridwar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned former BJP lawmaker Suresh Rathore for nearly three hours in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case, officials said.
This comes days after Ankita's parents held a protest at India Gate in New Delhi and were detained by Police late night. They were also joined by Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi.
A team of the central agency today brought Rathore to the Shivalik Guest House for the interrogation. But the CBI has not yet released any official statement regarding the details of the questioning.
Following the interrogation, Rathore told the media that he denied any wrongdoing and responded to all questions by the CBI accurately. “I have no objection to answering the investigative agency's questions. I am confident that the truth will be revealed,” he said.
Rathore also denied any relationship with actress Urmila Sanawar, whom some reports identify as his alleged wife. “I have no idea who she was,” he said.
The CBI’s interrogation marks a significant turn in the high-profile murder probe as Rathore’s name was linked to the Bhandari case after an audio recording allegedly featuring a conversation between him and Sanawar circulated online.
The viral audio clip prompted multiple actions by the police and CBI. In December 2025, police registered four separate criminal cases against Rathore at police stations across the Dehradun and Haridwar districts, including Nehru Colony, Bahadarabad, Jhabrera and Dalanwala.
Although he received relief from the High Court in two of those cases, a Uttarakhand Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) previously arrested the politician in Haridwar, and he was subsequently jailed.
The investigation into the Bhandari murder case remains ongoing as CBI continues to probe the sequence of events and verify statements from political figures linked to the surrounding controversies.
The Murder Case
Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Pauri Garhwal district of the state, went missing in September 2022. Her body was found days later in the Cheela canal, leading to allegations of foul play. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested resort owner Pulkit Arya and two other employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, within 24 hours.
In the meantime, the police also formed an SIT to investigate the case. The accused trio were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Kotdwar in May 2023.
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