ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Names Six IAS Officers In Third Charge Sheet Filed In IDFC First Bank Fund Embezzlement Case

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third charge sheet in a government funds embezzlement case involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank in Haryana. The agency presented the new court filing against 19 accused persons before a special judge in Panchkula.

The CBI has named six IAS officers of the Haryana cadre, three officials from IDFC First Bank, one official from AU Small Finance Bank, and nine other officials of the Haryana state government in the charge sheet.

The accused face charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, destruction of evidence, forgery, using forged documents as genuine, manipulation of accounts, criminal breach of trust, and abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as bribery and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI investigation revealed that the accused government officials, in collusion with the accused bankers, devised and executed a well-planned fraud scheme.

“Funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments, originally held in various authorised banks, were transferred to specific branches of IDFC and AU Small Finance banks and fraudulently withdrawn and transferred to third parties,” officials said, citing the charge sheet.

“The transferred funds were routed through multiple bank accounts and converted into cash, allowing the accused to derive illicit personal gain,” they said.