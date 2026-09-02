CBI Names Six IAS Officers In Third Charge Sheet Filed In IDFC First Bank Fund Embezzlement Case
The CBI has filed a third charge sheet against 19 individuals, including six IAS officers, in the embezzlement of Rs 504 crore in Haryana government.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a third charge sheet in a government funds embezzlement case involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank in Haryana. The agency presented the new court filing against 19 accused persons before a special judge in Panchkula.
The CBI has named six IAS officers of the Haryana cadre, three officials from IDFC First Bank, one official from AU Small Finance Bank, and nine other officials of the Haryana state government in the charge sheet.
The accused face charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, destruction of evidence, forgery, using forged documents as genuine, manipulation of accounts, criminal breach of trust, and abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as bribery and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI investigation revealed that the accused government officials, in collusion with the accused bankers, devised and executed a well-planned fraud scheme.
“Funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments, originally held in various authorised banks, were transferred to specific branches of IDFC and AU Small Finance banks and fraudulently withdrawn and transferred to third parties,” officials said, citing the charge sheet.
“The transferred funds were routed through multiple bank accounts and converted into cash, allowing the accused to derive illicit personal gain,” they said.
The departments and organisations affected by this scam include the Panchayat Department, the Panchkula and Kalka Municipal Corporations, the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP), the Haryana Labour Welfare Board (HLWB), the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL).
Officials said the total amount involved in this fraud is Rs 504 crore and at least 37 individuals had been named in charge sheets so far.
At the request of the state government, the CBI took over the investigation from Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Prior to the current charge sheet, the CBI had already filed charge sheets against 18 other accused persons in this case, including officials from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, Haryana government employees, private individuals, and private companies. With the filing of the current charge sheet, the total number of individuals charged in this case has reached 37.
The CBI has conducted searches at 54 locations, seized crucial evidence, including gold worth approximately Rs 20 crore and arrested 26 accused persons so far.
The central agency has also taken over two other related cases from the Union Territory of Chandigarh. One involves Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, while the other relates to the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). Charge sheets have already been filed in both these cases.
Further investigation into all three cases regarding other suspects/accused persons will continue. The CBI is committed to ensuring punishment for all those responsible, fully tracing the misappropriated public funds, and effectively tracking the proceeds of the crime.
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