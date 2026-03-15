ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede Case: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay For More Than Seven Hours

New Delhi: The CBI questioned actor and TVK chief Vijay for over seven hours at its headquarters here on Sunday over last year's stampede during his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur that claimed 41 lives, officials said. The actor left the agency headquarters after the questioning and related formalities got over around 6 pm, they said. This was the third session of questioning for Vijay. He has been examined twice in January.

Vijay was earlier summoned on March 9. However, he had requested that the date be deferred by 15 days, officials said. The actor had also urged that the questioning be conducted in Chennai or any office in Tamil Nadu, citing political engagements prior to the upcoming assembly elections, they said.

However, both requests were declined by the agency, which summoned the actor to its headquarters here on Sunday. The central probe agency has also asked the DMK MLA from Karur, Senthil Balaji, to appear before it for questioning on March 17, officials said.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede that claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.