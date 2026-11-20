CBI Gave Harak Singh Rawat 'Clean Chit' In 2003. Now, Assamese Woman Files Fresh Case Over Alleged Sexual Assault 23 Years Ago
Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the Congress leader, who has changed parties multiple times, faces fresh probe in case invoking 21 sections registered in Guwahati.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Dehradun/Guwahati: A new turn has emerged in the 'Assam woman case'—a matter that gained notoriety in Uttarakhand politics about 23 years ago. Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered against Harak Singh Rawat at a women's police station in Guwahati, Assam, invoking 21 different sections of the law.
The woman has leveled serious allegations, including sexual exploitation while she was a minor (during 2002-03), forcible confinement, abuse during pregnancy, and the destruction of evidence. The inspector at the women's police station in Guwahati, where the case was registered, has confirmed the development.
Allegations Of Sexual Abuse
According to the complaint, the woman was around 16 years old at the time of the incident, and was working at an STD booth near the bus stand in the Yamuna Colony area of Dehradun. It is alleged that a political associate of the Congress leader, who has changed parties multiple times, lured her with the promise of a job, and took her to the official residence of the then-minister, located in Yamuna Colony.
The plaintiff from Assam has alleged that she was held captive there for about 1.5-2 months, during which time, she was subjected to repeated sexual assault. She was also taken to various hotels in different locations, including Mussoorie — one of which has been specifically named in the complaint. She further alleges that after becoming pregnant, she was kept at a 'nari niketan' (a government-run shelter home for women).
Events In 2016
In her complaint, the woman from Assam has also mentioned an incident from 2016. She claims that, at the time, an individual close to Rawat had come to meet her. The woman has also indicated that this individual can be identified in the context of a press conference held on November 9, 2016.
The plaintiff has requested that her statement and that of her son be recorded before a magistrate with the assistance of an Assamese translator, and that the entire process be video-recorded. Furthermore, she has requested that she, her son, and Harak Singh Rawat undergo DNA testing under court supervision, and that the records from the previous investigation be seized.
The inspector at the women’s police station in Guwahati, where the case has been registered, said: "We have received a complaint from the victim. We have registered a case invoking 21 sections. Further action is underway."
What Had Transpired In 2003
It is noteworthy that in 2003, Rawat was compelled to resign from his ministerial position due to this case in Assam. At the time, the matter was investigated by the CBI, and he was granted a 'clean chit', after the DNA report showed no match. Now, the woman has questioned the previous investigation and demanded fresh action.
With an FIR registered under 21 sections in Assam regarding the case that dates back approximately 23 years, it is likely to stir up significant political ripples in Uttarakhand as well, on the eve of Assembly polls in the state.
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