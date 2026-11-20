ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Gave Harak Singh Rawat 'Clean Chit' In 2003. Now, Assamese Woman Files Fresh Case Over Alleged Sexual Assault 23 Years Ago

File picture of Harak Singh Rawat addressing press conference in Dehradun ( IANS )

Dehradun/Guwahati: A new turn has emerged in the 'Assam woman case'—a matter that gained notoriety in Uttarakhand politics about 23 years ago. Following a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered against Harak Singh Rawat at a women's police station in Guwahati, Assam, invoking 21 different sections of the law.

The woman has leveled serious allegations, including sexual exploitation while she was a minor (during 2002-03), forcible confinement, abuse during pregnancy, and the destruction of evidence. The inspector at the women's police station in Guwahati, where the case was registered, has confirmed the development.