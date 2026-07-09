ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Files Six Chargesheets In Mahadev Betting App Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed six chargesheets in the Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev betting app and related corruption case, naming the alleged mastermind and the app's founder Saurabh Chandrakar, co-founder Ravi Uppal and others, officials said on Thursday. The chargesheets come amid India's efforts to repatriate Chandrakar from Oman, where he was detained early last month, they said.

Officials said the agency has kept the probe open to "unearth the full spread of this syndicate as well as its political and bureaucratic patronage." On Wednesday, the CBI filed five chargesheets against 66 accused, including Chandrakar, Uppal and members of betting syndicate panels through whom the proceeds of crime were channelled, officials said.

The agency had invoked sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, 2022, in these five chargesheets.

It filed a sixth chargesheet related to corruption linked to the betting syndicate, naming Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja as accused for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the offences of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, officials said.

"The CBI has also filed additional evidence against the kingpins Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as others who were chargesheeted earlier," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The Mahadev app was one of the largest illegal betting syndicates in India run from foreign soil, the spokesperson said, adding that Chandrakar and Uppal built the app into a nationwide network that reached millions of users through social media platforms.

"The CBI probe has shown that the syndicate allegedly operated illegal betting 'panels' across the country, enrolling users and running games and betting markets, and generating illegal profits that were then laundered through a web of mule accounts and finally transferred abroad," the spokesperson said.