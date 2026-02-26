ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Files Fresh Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Over Rs 2,220 Crore Bank 'Fraud'

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications (RCOM) for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17, causing a wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank, officials said Thursday. The case stems from a complaint received from the bank on Tuesday, they said.

"After registration of this case, the CBI has conducted searches at the residence of Anil Ambani and the registered offices of Reliance Communications Ltd. Various documents connected with these loan transactions have been recovered," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The allegations in the FIR are that Bank of Baroda has suffered a loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore due to the loans availed by Reliance Communications, which were allegedly diverted and misutilised by creating fictitious transactions with related parties," the spokesperson said. According to the officials, the account was declared a non-performing asset in 2017 itself.

"However, based on the petition filed by Anil Ambani before the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay, there was a stay on the declaration of the accounts as a fraud by the Hon’ble High Court. The stay was vacated on 23.02.2026 after which the Bank of Baroda lodged this complaint, and the CBI has taken up the case immediately," the spokesperson said.

No immediate reaction was available from the company. In its complaint, the Bank of Baroda has accused Ambani and RCOM of systematic misutilisation of borrowed funds contrary to sanctioned purposes.

Ambani and RCOM were also accused of manipulation of books of account to conceal irregularities and misrepresent financial health, diversion of loan proceeds and recycling and layering of funds to camouflage true fund flows, among others.

"RCOM, Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), and Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL), all related parties, cumulatively received Rs 31,580 crore from banks and financial institutions.

"Of these, Rs 6,265.85 crore was utilised for repayment of other banks' loans and Rs 5,501.56 crore for payment to related/connected parties, while Rs 3,674.85 crore was invested in fixed deposits and mutual funds. These investments were liquidated immediately and utilised for payments to related and non-related parties, which indicated that utilisation of the loan amount was not as per the terms of the sanction," the complaint alleged.