ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Files FIR Against Reliance Capital For Rs 1,007 Crore Loss To EPFO

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against the former Reliance Capital chairman, unknown public servants and other persons for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 1,007.55 crore, along with an interest liability of Rs 808.67 crore to EPFO.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the FIR has been filed against the former chairman of Reliance Capital Limited (RCL), Mumbai, based on a written complaint from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for committing offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct.

"It is alleged in the complaint that, during 2013 and 2014, RCL issued secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), in which the EPFO invested Rs 2,500 crore through four portfolio managers including Reliance Capital Asset Management Limited. The NCDs were due to mature during 2023 and 2024," the CBI said.

"It is further alleged that the accused persons indulged in fraudulent transactions and diversion of funds, resulting in the default in redemption of the NCDs by RCL and causing a total alleged loss of Rs 1,816.22 crore to the EPFO," the CBI claimed.