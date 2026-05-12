ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Files Case, Sets Up Special Teams

National Students Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 12, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the case has been filed on the basis of a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The probe agency has registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024, it said in an official statement.

It is mentioned in the complaint that the NEET UG - 2026 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, 2026. It has further been alleged that the NTA received a complaint and input regarding the reported circulation of some documents pertaining to the NEET (UG) - 2026 Examination, which were circulated unauthorisedly prior to the conduct of the examination.

The CBI has taken up the matter for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities, as well as the involvement of individuals and entities connected therewith, the spokesperson added.

To investigate the case, the probe agency has set up special CBI teams and dispatched to various locations for investigation, the statement states. The CBI is committed to a thorough investigation in the matter to identify the culprits in the case, the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, NTA informed in its social media X that on the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the NTA, with the approval of the Central government, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately.

"The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," NTA wrote on X.