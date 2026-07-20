CBI Books Central GST Intelligence Officer For Allegedly Accepting Rs 1 Crore Bribe From Businessman
A raid was conducted at the businessman's house on charges of fake invoices and GST fraud in September last year
Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against an officer of the Central GST Intelligence Directorate's Bengaluru Zone for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a Mysuru-based businessman.
Based on a complaint filed by Mysuru-based businessman Mohammed Kamran, the CBI registered an FIR against Praveen Kumar Yadav, a senior intelligence officer of the Bengaluru zone, under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
On September 10 last year, a raid was conducted at Kamran's residence on charges of fake invoices and GST fraud. During the raid, Praveen called Kamran to the kitchen and demanded Rs 1 crore to cover up the case. He also called him on WhatsApp to discuss the money.
Kamran agreed to pay the bribe, as demanded by the officer. The officer told Kamran to bring the money to the Park Line Hotel in Mysuru on the same day. The FIR states that the officer sent his accomplice to the hotel and he collected Rs 1 crore from the businessman.
The next day, Praveen Kumar called the complainant on WhatsApp and demanded Rs 4 crore more, after which the latter filed a complaint.
During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the officer had spoken to the businessman on WhatsApp and accepted a bribe. The accused officer was later suspended. Currently, the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch is investigating the case.
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