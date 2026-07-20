ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Books Central GST Intelligence Officer For Allegedly Accepting Rs 1 Crore Bribe From Businessman

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against an officer of the Central GST Intelligence Directorate's Bengaluru Zone for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a Mysuru-based businessman.

Based on a complaint filed by Mysuru-based businessman Mohammed Kamran, the CBI registered an FIR against Praveen Kumar Yadav, a senior intelligence officer of the Bengaluru zone, under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On September 10 last year, a raid was conducted at Kamran's residence on charges of fake invoices and GST fraud. During the raid, Praveen called Kamran to the kitchen and demanded Rs 1 crore to cover up the case. He also called him on WhatsApp to discuss the money.