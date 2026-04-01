CBI Files Another Case Against Reliance Communications On Complaint Of LIC Of India
The case has been registered on charges of cheating and misappropriating Rs 3,750 crore from LIC of India.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against Reliance Communications (RCOM) Ltd, Anil Dhirajlal Ambani, unknown public servants and unknown others on allegations of causing wrongful loss of Rs 3,750 crore to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, the central investigative agency said.
According to CBI statement, the case has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from LIC of India for offences of conspiracy, cheating, misappropriation and offences under prevention of corruption Act.
“It is alleged that LIC was fraudulently induced to subscribe to Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 4500 crore on the basis of false representations made by Reliance Communications Ltd and its management regarding financial health of the company, and security and asset cover offered to LIC while subscribing NCDs,” the statement read.
LIC has made this complaint on basis of a forensic audit report dated October 15, 2020, conducted by BDO India LLP, which reported that RCOM and its management had resorted to misutilisation of funds raised from banks and financial institutions, routing of funds through subsidiaries, misuse of sale invoice financing, discounting of fictitious bills, systematic siphoning of funds through inter-company deposits/shell related entities, creating and write-off of fictitious debtors and receivables and gross overstatement of security. There was a mismatch between the charges and the assets, it added.
CBI had earlier registered three cases against RCOM Ltd, Anil Dhirajlal Ambani, and others on allegations of defrauding number of banks. This case pertains to defrauding the LIC and investigations are currently underway, CBI added.
Also Read