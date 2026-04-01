ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Files Another Case Against Reliance Communications On Complaint Of LIC Of India

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against Reliance Communications (RCOM) Ltd, Anil Dhirajlal Ambani, unknown public servants and unknown others on allegations of causing wrongful loss of Rs 3,750 crore to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, the central investigative agency said.

According to CBI statement, the case has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from LIC of India for offences of conspiracy, cheating, misappropriation and offences under prevention of corruption Act.

“It is alleged that LIC was fraudulently induced to subscribe to Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 4500 crore on the basis of false representations made by Reliance Communications Ltd and its management regarding financial health of the company, and security and asset cover offered to LIC while subscribing NCDs,” the statement read.