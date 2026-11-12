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CBI Court Sends Mahadev Betting App Scam 'Kingpin' Saurabh Chandrakar To Jail

Mahadev App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after being extradited from Oman to India in connection with the alleged illegal online betting syndicate case, November 01, 2026 ( File/IANS )

Raipur: A special CBI court in Raipur on Thursday remanded Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged kingpin of the Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev online betting app scam, to judicial custody till November 19, his lawyer said.

Chandrakar, extradited from Oman earlier this month, was produced before Special Judge (CBI) Manoj Kumar Singh Thakur upon the expiry of his eight-day custodial remand in the central agency, his counsel Tushar Giri told reporters in the Chhattisgarh capital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the scam, did not seek further custodial remand of the accused, following which the court sent Chandrakar, a co-promoter of the betting app, to judicial custody till November 19, he said. He will be lodged in Raipur Central Jail.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been probing the money laundering angle in the case, moved an application before the CBI court seeking execution of a non-bailable warrant earlier issued against Chandrakar.

However, the court dismissed the application, Giri said. ED counsel Sourabh Kumar Pande said the agency would now move an application before the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court seeking arrest of Chandrakar in the money laundering case.

After being extradited from Oman, Chandrakar was produced in Raipur's CBI court on November 4, which granted his eight-day custody to the central investigative agency and allowed it to take him to Delhi for questioning.

According to the CBI, investigations have revealed that Mahadev Online Book was among the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, allegedly operated from outside India through a network of franchised panels and branches.

The platform allegedly facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events, enrolling users and collecting stakes through its network across the country, said the probe agency.

The agency alleged that proceeds generated through illegal betting were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and transferred abroad through hawala channels. A part of the proceeds was also allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate operated without hindrance.