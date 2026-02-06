ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Court Junks Choksi's Plea Against Summons Issued In Canara Bank Loan Fraud Case

Mumbai: A special court here has rejected diamantaire Mehul Choksi's plea against summons issued to him by a magistrate in the Rs 55 crore Canara Bank-led consortium loan fraud case. Special CBI judge J P Darekar, in the ruling delivered on February 2, details of which were made available on Friday, held that the magistrate's order "does not suffer from impropriety, incorrectness and illegality" and hence, any interference is not warranted.

A magistrate court had in April last year taken cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case and had then issued summonses to the accused in the case, including Choksi and two former Gitanjali Group employees Vipul Chitalia and Aniyath Nair.

Choksi, through his lawyers Vijay Agarwal, Rahul Agarwal and Jasmin Purani, on Friday filed a revision application against the magistrate's order. The plea contended that the magistrate passed the order "in a mechanical manner without application of mind." The defence claimed the order issuing summons had been passed at a lightning speed on the same day of filing of the chargesheet, without even perusing it.

Additionally, the defence contended the specific role of the accused had not been stated and that the order was not a "reasoned one". The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, said the order passed by the trial court (magistrate) was just and proper.