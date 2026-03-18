CBI Court Convicts Former BOI Official, Others In Rs 3 Crore Cheating Case
Former bank official Manojkumar Mathur and another accused named Ilesh Shah got three years' jail term with a fine of Rs 50,000 each.
By PTI
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Mumbai: A special CBI court here on Wednesday sentenced two persons to five years' imprisonment and two others to three years' jail term in a 2012 case where the Bank of India had suffered a loss of more than Rs 3 crore due to a forged Letter of Credit.
Harit Mehta, proprietor of Infinity Transmission, a private firm, was sentenced to five years in jail and asked to pay a fine of Rs 3.50 crore. The director of the firm, Abhay Mehta, was also sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 crore.
Former bank official Manojkumar Mathur and another accused named Ilesh Shah got three years' jail term with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Special judge Amit Kharkar found the accused guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).
Mathur, then a senior manager with the Bank of India (BOI), was accused of entering into a criminal conspiracy with the others. As per the CBI, the Nariman Point branch of the nationalised bank received a Letter of Credit (LC) dated July 20, 2009, purportedly issued by the HDFC Bank on behalf of Jayant Agro Organic Limited for discounting. The beneficiary was Infinite Transmission.
The branch discounted the LC for Rs 3,55,32,000 and Rs 2,47,12,213 was remitted in the account of Infinite Transmission. Abhay and Harit Mehta then withdrew the amount. But later it was found that the LC had been forged, causing BOI a loss of Rs 3.4 crore, the central probe agency told the court.
Special prosecutor Jeetendra Sharma argued that Mathur, holding charge of the Forex department of the bank, dishonestly discounted the forged LC. A total of 32 witnesses were examined during the trial.
Also Read
CBI Files Fresh Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Over Rs 2,220 Crore Bank 'Fraud'