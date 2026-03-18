ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Court Convicts Former BOI Official, Others In Rs 3 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: A special CBI court here on Wednesday sentenced two persons to five years' imprisonment and two others to three years' jail term in a 2012 case where the Bank of India had suffered a loss of more than Rs 3 crore due to a forged Letter of Credit.

Harit Mehta, proprietor of Infinity Transmission, a private firm, was sentenced to five years in jail and asked to pay a fine of Rs 3.50 crore. The director of the firm, Abhay Mehta, was also sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 crore.

Former bank official Manojkumar Mathur and another accused named Ilesh Shah got three years' jail term with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Special judge Amit Kharkar found the accused guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).