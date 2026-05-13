ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Coordinates Extradition of Drug Peddler From Azerbaijan

New Delhi: A fugitive narcotics peddler facing an Interpol Red Notice was extradited from Azerbaijan on Wednesday in an operation by the CBI in coordination with the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs and Delhi Police, officials said.

Accused Prabhdeep Singh was wanted in connection with a case registered at Delhi's Special Cell Police Station, lodged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1958, they said.

"In the said case, a substantial quantity of narcotic substance was recovered, and several co-accused persons were arrested. The subject was the main organiser of this narcotics racket," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The CBI got a Red Notice issued against Singh through Interpol at the request of the Delhi Police.