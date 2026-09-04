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CBI Conducts Raids At 89 Locations In Three Digital Fraud Cases, Arrests Three

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The CBI conducted searches at 89 locations across 20 states, resulting in the arrest of three individuals in connection with three separate cases related to digital arrest scams in which victims lost over Rs 42 crore, officials said Friday. After concluding its countrywide operation, the agency said it recovered banking documents, account-related records, digital devices, and other crucial evidence, which are now being forensically examined to unravel the "wider financial and technological infrastructure" sustaining the digital arrest syndicates operating across states. "CBI arrested 3 accused persons, whose examination during the searches brought out their specific and material role in receiving, layering and dispersing the fraud proceeds," agency spokesperson Beena Yadav said in a statement.