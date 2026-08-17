Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh Named In CBI's 1000-Page Chargesheet
Twisha's family has alleged mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture of their daughter by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Bhopal: The CBI has filed a 1000-page chargesheet before court in connection with the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, officials said on Monday.
The chargesheet has invoked sections related to dowry death, cruelty, abetment of suicide, and criminal acts against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.
The CBI recorded the statements of approximately 150 witnesses before submitting the chargesheet, which spans nearly 1,000 pages. However, forensic laboratory reports regarding audio and video evidence, as well as the analysis of the laptop and mobile phone, are still awaited. The CBI has sought additional time from the court for this.
Ankur Pandey, lawyer representing the victim's side, said, "The CBI has filed a chargesheet of approximately 1,000 pages in the special court in Bhopal regarding Twisha Sharma's death. Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh have been booked under Sections 80(2), 85, 108, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961."
Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "The allegations of cruelty have been substantiated in the chargesheet. However, the status of all aspects of the investigation will become clear only after reviewing the chargesheet and the associated documents."
Twisha's family has alleged mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture on Twisha by the duo. Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.
It is alleged in the FIR that Samarth had taken her to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. The doctors at AIIMS informed the police that she was brought dead to the hospital, after which a medico-legal case was registered, the FIR said.
After initial police investigation and a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to clear critical doubts and address the family’s allegations of lapses in the first autopsy performed by AIIMS Bhopal, the CBI took over the probe and arrested Samarth and Giribala.
The second autopsy was conducted on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal. The team submitted its final forensic report to the CBI in a sealed envelope on July 10. The report confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the gym belt and revealed a scientific match between the marks found on the belt and the injury marks on her neck.
Twisha's father has demanded an investigation into the call detail records (CDRs) of officials associated with the case for two to three days after the incident, to determine if there were any attempts to influence the investigation. Earlier, during a hearing on August 3, the CBI had sought permission to collect a voice sample from the accused, Samarth Singh, and to obtain the password for his laptop.
The lawyer representing Samarth Singh raised no objection in providing the laptop password but stipulated that a copy of the voice sample should also be securely deposited with the court. The CBI maintained that the laptop password and voice sample were crucial for examining digital evidence and analysing electronic devices.
In their statements, Twisha’s family has alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025. They levelled allegations of mental torture and domestic violence, which allegedly pushed the 33-year-old former model and actor to take the extreme step.
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