ETV Bharat / bharat

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh Named In CBI's 1000-Page Chargesheet

Bhopal: The CBI has filed a 1000-page chargesheet before court in connection with the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, officials said on Monday.

The chargesheet has invoked sections related to dowry death, cruelty, abetment of suicide, and criminal acts against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh.

The CBI recorded the statements of approximately 150 witnesses before submitting the chargesheet, which spans nearly 1,000 pages. However, forensic laboratory reports regarding audio and video evidence, as well as the analysis of the laptop and mobile phone, are still awaited. The CBI has sought additional time from the court for this.

Ankur Pandey, lawyer representing the victim's side, said, "The CBI has filed a chargesheet of approximately 1,000 pages in the special court in Bhopal regarding Twisha Sharma's death. Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh have been booked under Sections 80(2), 85, 108, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961."

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "The allegations of cruelty have been substantiated in the chargesheet. However, the status of all aspects of the investigation will become clear only after reviewing the chargesheet and the associated documents."

Twisha's family has alleged mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture on Twisha by the duo. Twisha, who married Samarth last December, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.