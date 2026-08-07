CBI Busts International Tech- Support And Crypto Extortion Fraud Racket, 4 Held
The defrauded cryptocurrency proceeds were then routed through multiple crypto wallets to transfer funds out of the USA.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:04 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 5:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) unearthed a syndicate for its involvement in a sophisticated international tech-support fraud and extortion racket, operating through fake call centres and offices across Punjab and Delhi.
According to the CBI spokesperson, the members of the syndicate headed by the kingpin, identified as Sourabh Rana, Indermohan Singh, Harneet Singh, and Jappandeep Singh, targeted mainly USA nationals. They posed as online representatives of Microsoft, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies.
They installed pop-ups on computer screens showing counterfeit Microsoft toll-free numbers that directly connected victims to fraudulent call centres run by the syndicate, the probe agency stated.
"The accused would then mislead the victims into transferring money under the guise of repairing their systems. Likewise, they falsely alleged that their targets were implicated in grave offences such as child pornography, thereby coercing them into making cryptocurrency ransom payments through cryptocurrency ATMs," the CBI spokesperson claimed.
The defrauded cryptocurrency proceeds were then routed through multiple crypto wallets to transfer funds out of the USA. These proceeds of crime were later laundered through operators based in Delhi, it said.
The CBI conducted raids in the intervening night of August 5 and 6 at 10 locations across Punjab and Delhi, including a fake call centre operating from the premises of the main accused (kingpin) in Mohali, Punjab. During the searches, incriminating material including more than 20 mobile phones, 15 laptops, tablets, multiple hard disks, pen drives, memory cards, a huge amount of cash, incriminating documents, and crypto wallets have been seized, CBI mentioned.
The main accused, along with his three accomplices, have been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway in the case.
According to the probe agency, the victim of the crypto ransom scam, a Florida resident, was deceived in 2022 by fraudsters who falsely warned that her personal and financial information was compromised and that illegal material had been planted on her computer. Under pressure, she deposited around USD 4,40,000 through multiple transactions into a Bitcoin ATM. The funds were routed to a specific wallet address and subsequently transferred to accounts controlled by the accused.
Similarly, another New Jersey (US) resident was targeted using the same modus operandi in 2023. She was misled into believing that her computer was compromised and her banking details were being accessed by unknown entities. Coerced into compliance, she deposited approximately USD 1,30,000 into Bitcoin ATMs, CBI added.