ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Busts International Tech- Support And Crypto Extortion Fraud Racket, 4 Held

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) unearthed a syndicate for its involvement in a sophisticated international tech-support fraud and extortion racket, operating through fake call centres and offices across Punjab and Delhi.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the members of the syndicate headed by the kingpin, identified as Sourabh Rana, Indermohan Singh, Harneet Singh, and Jappandeep Singh, targeted mainly USA nationals. They posed as online representatives of Microsoft, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

They installed pop-ups on computer screens showing counterfeit Microsoft toll-free numbers that directly connected victims to fraudulent call centres run by the syndicate, the probe agency stated.

"The accused would then mislead the victims into transferring money under the guise of repairing their systems. Likewise, they falsely alleged that their targets were implicated in grave offences such as child pornography, thereby coercing them into making cryptocurrency ransom payments through cryptocurrency ATMs," the CBI spokesperson claimed.

The defrauded cryptocurrency proceeds were then routed through multiple crypto wallets to transfer funds out of the USA. These proceeds of crime were later laundered through operators based in Delhi, it said.