ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Books Former Navy Captain In Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against a former Indian Navy captain for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer, who joined the Navy as a sub-lieutenant on July 1, 1989, rose to the rank of captain -- equivalent to a colonel in the Army -- on August 6, 2016, before retiring in 2024, they said.

During his service as captain, he held several sensitive postings, including at the Directorate of Network Centric Operations, HQ SFC (Strategic Forces Command); Naval Dockyard, Mumbai; Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Cell in BHEL; National Security Council Secretariat & Directorate of Naval Design (Submarine Design Group), they said.

According to the FIR, the officer was allegedly involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The agency alleged that the officer acquired several assets between 2010 and 2020 -- a period covering much of his tenure as commander and captain in the Navy.

During the period, the family's assets allegedly increased from Rs 2.31 crore to Rs 6.90 crore, with immovable properties nearly doubling in numbers, they said.