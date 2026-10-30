ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Backs Plea To Shift Twisha Sharma Death Trial Out Of Madhya Pradesh

File - Twisha Sharma with her husband Samarth Singh ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lent weight to a plea seeking transfer of the trial in model-actor Twisha Sharma's death case out of Madhya Pradesh, telling the Supreme Court that apprehensions arising from the influence of her mother-in-law, a former district judge, could not be brushed aside.

CBI said Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh (Ex District Judge), and husband, Samarth Singh (a lawyer), "are influential persons of District Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and there is every likelihood that they will influence the trial proceeding and intimidate the witnesses of the case."

"Therefore, this Hon'ble Court may kindly pass an appropriate order as deemed fit in the interest of Justice," added the CBI’s written response. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a plea filed by Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha’s father. The petitioner sought transfer of trial outside MP, preferably to Delhi, citing Giribala Singh’s influence. On October 16, the top court put on hold the ongoing trial before a Bhopal sessions court in the unnatural death case of Twisha Sharma. The apex court had issued notice to the CBI.