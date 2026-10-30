CBI Backs Plea To Shift Twisha Sharma Death Trial Out Of Madhya Pradesh
The petitioner sought transfer of the trial outside Madhya Pradesh, preferably to Delhi, citing Giribala Singh’s influence.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lent weight to a plea seeking transfer of the trial in model-actor Twisha Sharma's death case out of Madhya Pradesh, telling the Supreme Court that apprehensions arising from the influence of her mother-in-law, a former district judge, could not be brushed aside.
CBI said Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh (Ex District Judge), and husband, Samarth Singh (a lawyer), "are influential persons of District Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and there is every likelihood that they will influence the trial proceeding and intimidate the witnesses of the case."
"Therefore, this Hon'ble Court may kindly pass an appropriate order as deemed fit in the interest of Justice," added the CBI’s written response.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a plea filed by Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha’s father. The petitioner sought transfer of trial outside MP, preferably to Delhi, citing Giribala Singh’s influence.
On October 16, the top court put on hold the ongoing trial before a Bhopal sessions court in the unnatural death case of Twisha Sharma. The apex court had issued notice to the CBI.
The petitioner sought the transfer due to an apprehension that the case would not receive a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh. The petitioner claimed Giribala Singh, one of the accused, is a former judge and is influential in the state.
He sought the transfer of the trial to Delhi, submitting that he is settled in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The trial had reached the stage of arguments on framing of charges as of October 10 before the top court stayed the proceedings.
Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal in May 2026, around five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. Her husband, who is a lawyer, and mother-in-law, who is a retired district judge, are facing prosecution in the case.
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