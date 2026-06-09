CBI Arrests Two Key Accused For Coercing Indian Nationals Into Overseas Cyber Frauds
The CBI has arrested two persons for luring Indian nationals into cyber-enabled financial frauds targeting victims across multiple countries.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for luring Indian nationals with lucrative overseas employment opportunities to commit cyber frauds.
The arrested persons have been identified as Nipender Chaudhary and Nilesh Narpatsinh Purohit, the probe agency said. According to the CBI, the investigation pertains to a criminal network of agents and facilitators who recruited Indian citizens by promising attractive jobs in countries across Southeast Asia.
Victims were subsequently transported to scam compounds, primarily located in Myanmar and Cambodia, where they were subjected to cyber slavery, the CBI said.
According to the CBI, the scam compounds are operated by transnational cybercrime syndicates and serve as hubs for large-scale cyber-enabled financial frauds targeting victims across multiple countries.
"The trafficked Indian nationals were allegedly coerced into participating in illegal cybercrime activities. Their movement was restricted, passports were confiscated, and several victims reportedly faced physical and psychological abuse. In many cases, families were compelled to pay substantial sums of money to secure the release of their relatives,” the CBI said.
The investigating agency said that one of the accused worked on behalf of a scam compound operator and played a crucial role in arranging logistics for Indian nationals trafficked to Myanmar through Thailand.
"Victims were transported from Bangkok to Mae Sot before being illegally moved across the Thailand–Myanmar border into scam compounds operating in Myanmar," the CBI said.
It added that one of the accused played a central role in managing a network of sub-agents across India on behalf of scam compound operators and ran it from an office located near the Thailand–Myanmar border and received payments in cryptocurrency.
Earlier, in May 2026, the CBI had arrested another accused during searches at eight locations across four states as part of the investigation in the human trafficking network case.
The CBI has urged citizens to exercise caution while responding to overseas job offers circulated through social media platforms, messaging applications, or informal contacts. "Individuals are advised to verify the authenticity of employment opportunities through official channels as fraudulent offers can lead not only to financial loss and exploitation but also to serious legal, physical, and psychological consequences," the CBI said.
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