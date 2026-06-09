ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Two Key Accused For Coercing Indian Nationals Into Overseas Cyber Frauds

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons for luring Indian nationals with lucrative overseas employment opportunities to commit cyber frauds.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nipender Chaudhary and Nilesh Narpatsinh Purohit, the probe agency said. According to the CBI, the investigation pertains to a criminal network of agents and facilitators who recruited Indian citizens by promising attractive jobs in countries across Southeast Asia.

Victims were subsequently transported to scam compounds, primarily located in Myanmar and Cambodia, where they were subjected to cyber slavery, the CBI said.

According to the CBI, the scam compounds are operated by transnational cybercrime syndicates and serve as hubs for large-scale cyber-enabled financial frauds targeting victims across multiple countries.

"The trafficked Indian nationals were allegedly coerced into participating in illegal cybercrime activities. Their movement was restricted, passports were confiscated, and several victims reportedly faced physical and psychological abuse. In many cases, families were compelled to pay substantial sums of money to secure the release of their relatives,” the CBI said.