ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests 2 Haryana Labour Welfare Board Officials In Rs 50-Crore IDFC First Bank Scam

Panchkula: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two officials of the Haryana Labour Welfare Board (HLWB) in connection with the high-profile Rs 50-crore IDFC First Bank scam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jugal Kishore, an account officer with the HLWB, and Amit Kumar, a contractual accounts clerk. Both were summoned to the CBI office in Chandigarh for questioning before being apprehended.

A court subsequently granted the CBI two days' custody of the accused for further interrogation. During the hearing, Amit Kumar's counsel, Yavneet Dhakla, opposed the remand, arguing that his client had been cooperating with the investigation and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

According to the CBI, the case involves the alleged misappropriation of more than Rs 50 crore belonging to the HLWB. Investigators allege that the money was diverted to shell companies through fraudulent banking transactions as part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy involving both government officials and private individuals.

The agency said Jugal Kishore had been serving as the board's account officer since August 21, 2024, and was an authorised signatory for financial transactions. Despite the approval for fixed deposits (FDs), he allegedly signed documents to open a savings account. Investigators also said that he signed the letters authorising the transfer of Rs 50 crore into that account.