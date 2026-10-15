ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests SFIO Inspector for Demanding Rs 20 Lakh Bribe In DHFL Scam-linked Case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in a case linked to the DHFL loan fraud, officials said on Thursday. The inspector and investigating officer allegedly threatened a politician with arrest and prosecution in the DHFL scam that is being probed by the SFIO in Chennai, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) verified the allegation in the presence of independent witnesses, who disclosed that the officer and a Delhi-based advocate had demanded the bribe and directed the politician to deliver Rs 20 lakh to the lawyer on behalf of Tanwar. The CBI later arrested the SFIO inspector and others, the officials said. More details are awaited.