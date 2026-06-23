ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Senior Haryana Officer In Multi-Crore IDFC First Bank Fund Misappropriation Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Pankaj Aggarwal, a senior IAS officer, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds from the account of Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP) and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) maintained with the Sector 32, Chandigarh branch of IDFC First Bank.

Aggarwal, who was the then Principal Secretary in the Department of School Education and Agriculture, will be produced before the court on Tuesday, according to a statement by the probe agency. The case pertains to an alleged fraud at these two departments, involving misappropriation of approximately Rs. 60.54 Crores.

This misappropriation was part of a larger scam at the Sector 32 IDFC First Bank branch, in which funds to the tune of Rs. 504 crores of eight Haryana Government departments were siphoned off and routed to shell entities. The case was taken over by the CBI at the request of the Government of Haryana.

The Investigation revealed that accounts of these departments were opened in violation of the extant guidelines of the Finance Department of the Government of Haryana, and later funds were transferred thereto in excess of limits. These accounts were opened during the tenure of Pankaj Aggarwal.