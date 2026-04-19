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CBI Arrests DGCA Official And Senior Executive Of Major Corporate Group In Drone Import Bribery Case

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Bharat Mathur, the Senior Vice President of a major corporate group and a deputy director general of civil aviation, in a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case to facilitate the import of drones for another private company, officials said Sunday. In an operation on Saturday, the CBI arrested Mathur, who is also associated with an aerospace company involved in drone imports, and Mudavath Devula, Deputy Director General at the Airworthiness Directorate, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Headquarters, New Delhi.