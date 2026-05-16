CBI Arrests NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind From Pune
The accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune in Maharashtra was arrested after a detailed interrogation, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST|
Updated : May 16, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the mastermind of alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
According to CBI spokesperson, the probe agency arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune in Maharashtra. Manisha was arrested after a thorough interrogation by the CBI. So far, nine accused have been arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar.
Out of these, five accused have already been produced before court and taken into seven days police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused who were arrested on Friday were produced before a court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after being taken on transit remand. They were produced before a Delhi court.
"Manisha was involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and was appointed by NTA as an expert and had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers. In April, she had conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence," the spokesperson stated.
During the classes, Manisha explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark them in their textbooks. The majority of the questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026 Examination held on May 3, the CBI official said.
In the last 24 hours, CBI has conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is underway, the official informed.
PV Kulkarni, the key accused, who was arrested by the CBI from Pune, was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA and had access to question papers. During the last week of April, he allegedly mobilized students, with the help of another accused and conducted special coaching classes for the students at his residence in Pune, the CBI official added.
“Kulkarni dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during the special coaching classes and the questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and exactly tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026,” the probe agency said.
After registration of the case, special teams were formed by the CBI and searches were conducted at various locations across the country and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.
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