ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind From Pune

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the mastermind of alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.



According to CBI spokesperson, the probe agency arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune in Maharashtra. Manisha was arrested after a thorough interrogation by the CBI. So far, nine accused have been arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar.

Out of these, five accused have already been produced before court and taken into seven days police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused who were arrested on Friday were produced before a court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after being taken on transit remand. They were produced before a Delhi court.

"Manisha was involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and was appointed by NTA as an expert and had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers. In April, she had conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence," the spokesperson stated.