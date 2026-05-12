ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests ‘Middleman’ in Rs 25-lakh Bribery Case, Raids Punjab Vigilance Bureau Office

Mohali: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now in action in Punjab. Late night on Monday, a CBI team arrested Raghav Goyal, an alleged middleman in a bribery case of Rs 25 lakh, and recovered Rs 13 lakh in cash from his possession.

Sources said the CBI first raided a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, where Inspector O P Rana, Reader to Vigilance Chief Sharad Satya Chauhan, along with “middleman” Raghav Goyal, were striking a deal with a complainant. Rs 13 lakh in bribe was seized. Goyal, a resident of Muktsar’s Malout, was arrested, while Rana managed to escape, they said.

In a significant follow-up operation, a CBI team also raided the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali late night on Monday. An official statement on this is yet to come.