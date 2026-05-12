CBI Arrests ‘Middleman’ in Rs 25-lakh Bribery Case, Raids Punjab Vigilance Bureau Office
Vigilance chief's Reader, who was allegedly striking a deal with the “middleman” and a complainant, manages to escape; Rs 13-lakh bribe has been seized.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
Mohali: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now in action in Punjab. Late night on Monday, a CBI team arrested Raghav Goyal, an alleged middleman in a bribery case of Rs 25 lakh, and recovered Rs 13 lakh in cash from his possession.
Sources said the CBI first raided a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, where Inspector O P Rana, Reader to Vigilance Chief Sharad Satya Chauhan, along with “middleman” Raghav Goyal, were striking a deal with a complainant. Rs 13 lakh in bribe was seized. Goyal, a resident of Muktsar’s Malout, was arrested, while Rana managed to escape, they said.
In a significant follow-up operation, a CBI team also raided the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali late night on Monday. An official statement on this is yet to come.
Akali leader and former Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia claimed on X that the Central agency “recovered Rs 13 lakh from a vigilance official in a Rs 20 lakh bribery scandal”. In another post, he wrote, “My source reveals that Vigilance DGP office has been sealed by the Central agency after the raid. Vigilance chief is reportedly missing, and currently, his phone is switched off. It is believed that the Vigilance chief may be on the run after the crackdown.”
Earlier, in Sri Muktsar Sahib city, a Chandigarh CBI team led by DSP Pavit Singh, raided the house of Raghav Goyal, son of Vikas Goyal, on Water Works Road in Malout, late evening on Monday. According to reports, Raghav and his father Vikas were not present at the house during the raid. This raid is related to FIR No. 12/26, dated May 11, 2026, Prevention of Corruption Act, registered at the CBI police station in Chandigarh. According to information, the team searched the house till around 1 am. The team took some documents and cash with them. (with agency inputs)
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